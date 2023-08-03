Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 7.1%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 952,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,588,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Bowlero Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

