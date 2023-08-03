Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.9 %

BOOT stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.