Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 229,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. 852,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

