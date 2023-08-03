Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bolloré Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BOIVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Bolloré Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.