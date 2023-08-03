Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bolloré Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOIVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

