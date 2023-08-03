BMO Capital Markets Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.07. 180,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

