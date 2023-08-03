BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 44,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

