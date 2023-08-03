BMO Capital Markets Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

