Blur Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and $46.90 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 811,141,771.3089803 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.30312322 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $44,769,091.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

