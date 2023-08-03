Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

