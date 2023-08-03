Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,868. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,303 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

