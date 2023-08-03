Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 15.3 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

