Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,157. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluejay Diagnostics
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.