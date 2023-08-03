Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,157. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

