Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,157. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

