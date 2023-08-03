Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OWL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 592,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

