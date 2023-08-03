Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.82), with a volume of 1188146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.30).

Blancco Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.56 million, a PE ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.19.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

