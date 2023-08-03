BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BlackSky Technology worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 398,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

BKSY opened at $1.84 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. Research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

