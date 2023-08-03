BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 6,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

