BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,872. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

