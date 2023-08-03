BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,884. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $38.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

