BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
BST stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,884. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $38.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.