Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

