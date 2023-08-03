Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.59.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
