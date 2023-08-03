BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $151,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

