BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

BNY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 60,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,674. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 220.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

