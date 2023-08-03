BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

