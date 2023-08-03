BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 84,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

