BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 122,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

