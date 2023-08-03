BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MHN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 38,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,114. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

