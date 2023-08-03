BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 245,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.