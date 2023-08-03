BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of BLE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 171,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,347. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
