BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 171,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,347. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

