BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,587. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

