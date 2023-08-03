BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 648,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,611. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.