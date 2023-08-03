BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 648,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,611. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

