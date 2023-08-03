BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $711.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.34. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

