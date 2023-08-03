BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:BME remained flat at $39.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $45.50.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
