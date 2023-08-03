BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BME remained flat at $39.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

