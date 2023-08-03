BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.23.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,944.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $271,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.