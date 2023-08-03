BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 267,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,663. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

