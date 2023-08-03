BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 358,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,604. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

