BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
