BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

