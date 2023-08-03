BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 207,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,090. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.