BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 207,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,090. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 353,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 83,936 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

