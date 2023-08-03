Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,441 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises 4.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.35% of Black Knight worth $31,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after buying an additional 2,716,470 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 41.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,580,000 after buying an additional 1,617,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after buying an additional 3,760,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BKI traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.05. 3,026,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,967. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $71.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

