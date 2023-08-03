Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 262892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

