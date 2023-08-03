BitTorrent-New Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.27 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $441.42 million and $33.27 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001925 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003022 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $22,479,022.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

