Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bird Global Trading Up 1.9 %
Bird Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 8,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.45.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 161.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Bird Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Global
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.