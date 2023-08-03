Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bird Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Bird Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 8,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 161.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 995,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 68,500 shares of company stock worth $200,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

