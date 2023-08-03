BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioVie Price Performance

BIVI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,196. The company has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.67. BioVie has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioVie by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

