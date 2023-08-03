BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 607,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. HSBC began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

