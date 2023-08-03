Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 5.1 %

BNGO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $49,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,519.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 130,789 shares of company stock valued at $93,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

