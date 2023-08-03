Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Biocept stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 108,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Biocept has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $708,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($12.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.
BIOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
