Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 108,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Biocept has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $708,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($12.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Free Report ) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

