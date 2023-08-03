Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 149,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,377. The firm has a market cap of $182.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.94 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

