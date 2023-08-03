B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 598,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Insider Activity

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

