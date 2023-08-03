Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.62 million. Belden also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 549.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

