Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Down 3.9%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.31 and last traded at $58.85. Approximately 3,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $660.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

