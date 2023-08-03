BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.56) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $16.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 227,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,379. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,879,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,822,095,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,705,127 shares of company stock valued at $558,652,858 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

