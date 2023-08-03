Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.46

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 591967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after buying an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 556,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

